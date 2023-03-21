Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that 'special girdawari' of crops damaged due to recent rain and hailstorm in the state will be done.

He urged the farmers to ensure the timely uploading of claims of crop damages on the 'e-fasal kshatipoorti' portal so that timely compensation could be given to them.

"We are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our farmer brethren. I urge them to ensure the updation of their crop damage on the portal so that after proper verification, the compensation can be paid to them," Khattar said in the state assembly. Notably, during the past few days, many parts of the state have been lashed by heavy rains while hailstorms in some parts. On Monday, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had demanded compensation for the farmers, saying rains over the last two days have caused huge losses to the crops. Hooda had said there has also been hailstorms along with the rain at some places, due to this, wheat, mustard and all the crops standing in the fields have been heavily damaged. The government should pay compensation for this damage by getting special Girdawari (revenue survey) done immediately, Hooda had demanded.

