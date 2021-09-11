Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) The Punjab government on Saturday ordered the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner to immediately conduct a special 'girdawari' to assess the damage caused to crops and houses due to heavy rains.

Directions in this regard were given by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, according to an official statement.

Rains led to waterlogging in villages due flooding of the Kasur Nullah.

The chief minister also directed the water resources department's principal secretary to rush a high-level team, comprising senior officers of the department and its drainage wing, to supervise de-watering works in a few villages in the Khemkaran area of Patti Tehsil.

He also instructed the team to further strengthen flood protection works in vulnerable areas.

Singh also asked the district administration to keep its relief and rehabilitation teams ready to face any eventuality arising out of heavy rains.

