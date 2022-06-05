Erode (TN), Jun 5 (PTI) A special medical team on Sunday conducted an enquiry with a minor girl, who was forced to donate her ovum (egg) eight times to private infertility cure hospitals, police said.

Also Read | Gujarat: Four Injured in Clash Between Two Upper Class Groups in Surendranagar District.

According to the police, the team deputed by Public Health Department met the 16-year-old girl, who narrated her ordeal which had been taking place since she was 13.

Also Read | BJP Acts Against Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Media Chief Naveen Jindal for Making Insulting Religious Comments.

The victim explained how her mother Indirani and her paramour Syed Ali had forced her to donate eggs to private clinics in Perundurai (Erode), Salem and Hosur areas.

The girl also stated that she was sexually assaulted by Syed Ali several times, the police said and added that the medical team recorded all details.

The police said they enquired with the infertility cure hospitals in the district where the girl was forced to donate her eggs.

On Saturday, the Erode District Additional Superintendent of Police Kanageswari, the investigation officer in the case, sent summons to two infertility cure hospitals.

The officials from the two hospitals appeared and answered to the queries raised by the investigation officer for about five hours.

On Thursday, Indrani, Syed Ali and an agent Malathi were arrested on charges of forcing the girl to donate eggs and detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The matter came to light after the girl escaped from the trio and narrated the ordeal to her relatives in Salem. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police.

Also, a 25-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for forging documents to falsely project the girl as an adult in order to sell her egg to fertility clinics.

The victim is under medical observation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)