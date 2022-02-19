Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of Girish Choudhary, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Friday in connection with Pune's Bhosari land scam matter.

Girish Chaudhary was arrested by the ED in July 2021 in connection with Pune's Bhosari land scam matter.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended the interim relief till March 14, 2022, for Mandakini Khadse who is the wife of former Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse and posted her petition on the matter to March 14, 2022, for further hearing.

Mandakini had moved the High Court with a pre-arrest bail plea in the same money laundering case over a 2016 Pune land deal matter and her counsel Mohan Tekavde said she is a senior citizen and educated person residing with her family members and is arraigned as an accused in the case lodged by ED in 2019.

He submitted that it is the only case against her and she has been cooperating with the probe. (ANI)

