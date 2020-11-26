Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Special postal covers of 'kangri' and 'kehwa' were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday.

Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa is traditional green tea consumed in Kashmir. The special covers by the Postal Department are aimed at promoting the cultural facets of Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG congratulated all officers of the department for coming out with these covers on the significant occasion of the Constitution Day.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the land of a number of cultural icons which render a unique beauty to the rich heritage of India. I urge all philately enthusiasts to add these covers in their collection," he said.

"I strongly believe that cultural traditions can be shared through such initiatives and these special covers on the Union territory will be embedded in people's heart and mind," the LG said.

Earlier, leading the celebrations of the Constitution day, Sinha read out the 'Preamble' of the Constitution of India in a ceremony at the Civil Secretariat here.

Marking the 71st anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the LG administered a pledge to government officials for upholding its sanctity.

Sinha observed that the virtues of liberty, equality and fraternity, which were held supreme by Bhimrao Ambedkar during the compilation of the Constitution, were still equally relevant today.

