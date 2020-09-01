Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Visva-Bharati will organise a special prayer session in memory of Pranab Mukherjee, who was a 'Visitor' at the university during his tenure as the country's president, an official statement issued by the institute said.

The central varsity also said that it has "lost a guardian", and the session at the 'Upasana Mandir' on Thursday has been arranged to pray for Mukherjee's departed soul.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Officially Launched, Priced at $1999; Pre-Orders, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

The decision to organise a prayer session on September 4 was taken at the institute executive council meeting on Tuesday, the statement said.

Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Dalit Couple Unable to Pay Hospital Bill, ‘Sells’ Newborn For Rs One Lakh.

His mortal remains were cremated with full state honours on Tuesday afternoon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)