Raipur, May 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday reiterated the opposition party's demand for convening a special session of Parliament, which he said would send a message of unity in India's fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism to the world.

He also demanded the government's "clarification" on facts regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the "ceasefire" announcement.

Pilot was speaking to reporters after visiting the family of Dinesh Mirania, a Raipur-based businessman who was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

Addressing the media, he said that though a "ceasefire" has been announced, the government should clarify whether it was assured that Pakistan will not carry out any misadventure in future.

"We want the forces responsible for such incidents (Pahalgam attack) to be destroyed forever. A ceasefire has been declared for now, but there should have been credible assurances (to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future)," Pilot said.

He said Pakistan has recently received a significant loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while the US is talking about trade with Pakistan.

"Will the funds received by Pakistan be used once again to attempt such acts of aggression? It is a serious concern," he said, adding that Pakistan's direct role has come to the fore repeatedly in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Pulwama and now Pahalgam.

"Every investigation has revealed direct involvement of Pakistan, its role in sending infiltrators and funding terrorism. So, have any such assurances been received (from Pakistan) that such acts will not be repeated in the future? The government should clarify," he said.

Pilot claimed the ceasefire was announced by the US President, and, while terrorism is the main concern, the Kashmir issue was deliberately brought to the front.

"Neither the US President, Vice President, nor their foreign minister used the word terrorism even once while discussing this entire matter (India-Pakistan conflict)," the former Rajasthan deputy CM said.

He said Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is no longer being discussed, even though the world is aware of it, and suddenly, the issue of Kashmir and calls for mediation are resurfacing.

"Under the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, both houses of Parliament in 1994 unanimously passed a resolution stating that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and that Pakistan must vacate it. A special session should be convened again to reaffirm that resolution," he said.

Pilot stressed the need to effectively counter the misinformation and false propaganda being peddled by Pakistan.

"For the last 25 to 30 years, India has been compared with China (in terms of growth and stature). But now, efforts are being made to revert to comparing India with Pakistan, which is not good," he said.

Pilot said a unified voice would be raised against terrorism and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism if a special session of Parliament is convened, which will send a message of India's unity against terrorism to the world.

He raised concerns over Pakistan reportedly using Chinese-made military equipment against India.

"We now say that any act of terror will be seen as an act of war, but has Pakistan given an assurance that it will not be involved in such incidents in the future? The US is trying to claim credit for brokering the ceasefire, but did it assure India? These are critical questions that must be answered.

"The government should present its side openly on these issues. There are neither differences nor politics in it," he said.

Hailing the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, Pilot said they do not belong to any leader, party or ideology.

"We fully honour and support the statements of the Indian army over Operation Sindoor. Armed forces belong to 140 crore people of this country. I especially thank even their family members for sending their sons and daughters to protect the nation," he said.

Pilot will take part in the Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao' (Save Constitution) rally in Janjgir-Champa district on Monday.

