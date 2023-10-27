Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh issued an order on Friday to conduct a Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls for all 68 Assembly Constituencies in the state.

"The draft publication of the Photo Electoral Rolls was done on October 27, 2023, and will be available for inspection at each polling station of the concerned Assembly Constituencies and in the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (ADMs /SDMs)/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (Tehsildars/Naib Tehsildars) from October 27, 2023, to December 9, 2023." read the order undersigned by Manish Garg, CEO Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: AAP Announces Fifth List of 12 Candidates for Upcoming Polls; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Claims and objections can be filed between October 27, 2023 (Friday) to December 9, 2023 (Saturday) at all above designated locations. Citizens can also confirm their enrollment in the Photo Electoral Rolls through the internet on the department's website: ceohimachal.nic.in.

To facilitate the general public, special campaigns will be conducted at each polling station on November 4-5, 2023, and November 18-19, 2023, to enable citizens to confirm their enrollment, make additions for enrollment of left-out eligible members of their family, or file claims for deletions or modifications.

Also Read | Dengue Outbreak in Nagaland: State Records Over 2,900 Cases Since June 2023, Highest in Nearly Two Decades.

In a special meeting with recognized national political parties on October 27, 2023, Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh, Maneesh Garg apprised them about the schedule of the Revision exercise, the legal provisions, and the importance of appointing Booth Level Agents.

He also informed that against the total of 7990 polling stations in the state, Booth level agents have been appointed in 6751 booths by INC, 7164 booths by BJP, 91 booths by BSP, 40 by CPI(M), 124 by AAP, and none by NPP. A soft copy of the PDF files of draft electoral roll in pen drives was also handed over to the representatives of political parties on this occasion.

The Election Department urges all citizens, political parties, NGOs, Mahila, and Yuvak Mandals to inspect the Photo Electoral Rolls during the period of draft publication from October 27, 2023, to December 9, 2023, and extend their pro-active cooperation for the inclusion of names of eligible electors and the deletion of names of ineligible electors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)