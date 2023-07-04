Shimla, Jul 4 (PTI) A specialised training programme will be developed for the State Disaster Response Force in consultation with the Disaster Management Cell according to the requirements of the state, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Tuesday.

Presiding over the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) here, Negi emphasised the strengthening of the SDRF and said new recruits were joining the force in the state, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Mother Gives Poison to Two Kids; Daughter Dies, Son Survives.

He informed that a total of 126 jawans have been provided training by the 7th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force in Bathinda. The jawans have also been sent to different places for advanced training, he said.

They have also been provided with information about the use of updated skills and equipment to provide quick relief to various disasters, the minister said.

Also Read | BJP Appoints New State Presidents in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand.

The revenue minister said land has been identified by the SDMA for the construction of the SDRF battalion building at Palampur in Kangra, Pandoh in Mandi and Katasni in Shimla.

He said all necessary steps would be taken to mitigate the damage caused during the calamities and directed the SDMA to be prepared to deal with any eventuality during monsoon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)