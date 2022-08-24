Amethi (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Amid speculation that he could be appointed as the BJP president in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said he will follow whatever directions he gets from the organisation.

Swatantra Dev Singh, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, had earlier resigned from the post of the state BJP chief.

Also Read | Yogi Government Policies Helped Youth Become Job Creators: Survey.

"The organisation is bigger than the government and I will respect whatever order I get," Maurya told reporters here.

The deputy chief minister said the BJP was his mother and no one can be above a mother.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Toll Tariff for Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra Hiked.

An influential OBC leader, Maurya had served as the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief during the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

Maurya was recently appointed the leader of the party's legislature party in the Legislative Council in place of Swatantra Dev Singh.

Hitting out at the Gandhi family, Maurya said it considered Amethi as their fiefdom but never thought of its development.

"Corruption was at its peak here (Amethi) under Congress rule," he said.

Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, both the country and state have seen rapid development.

"I can say that there is no dearth of funds for the development of Amethi," he said.

Asked about the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque case, the deputy CM said, "I can say that it is true that Aurangzeb destroyed temples and hurt the sentiments of people during his rule."

"But the matter is pending in court. Just like we respected the court's decision in the Ram Mandir case, we should wait for the Varanasi verdict as well," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)