Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) A hearing and speech impaired, 19-year-old girl was found to have been gang-raped as she approached a government hospital in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, complaining of acute stomach pain and bleeding, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accuses Neighbour of Assault, Sexual Harassment in Lucknow; Case Lodged.

As the doctors found her pregnant on her medical examination, they informed the local police and district administration, which arranged for a sign-language expert to know how was she fell victim to the crime, he said.

Also Read | Cyber Criminals Transferred Rs 12 Crore From 100 Different Bank Accounts of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank in Hyderabad.

In her interaction with the sign language experts, the teenager victim said she had been raped by two or three unidentified men when she was working in an agriculture farm around two months back, Bhilwara collector Ashish Modi said.

The rape victim had to undergo an abortion as the pregnancy had been endangering her life, Modi said, adding the girl has been admitted to the hospital and is doing fine.

He said the police have initiated the legal action in the case and are trying to track the culprits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)