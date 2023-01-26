Patna (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): Two persons were killed while two others were injured after a speeding SUV ran over many pedestrians on the Bihta-Ara National Highway-30 in Bihar's Patna, the Police said on Thursday.

In the incident, a woman and a two-year-old girl died on the spot. Along with this, two other women are said to be injured.

The deceased woman has been identified as Subhanti Devi, wife of Mithilesh Rai, a resident of Laxmanpur Bela village of Bihta police station area, and the deceased girl has been identified as Bhuri Kumari, daughter of Rajendra Rai, a resident of Pali Halt.

The injured women have been identified as Duja Devi and Aarti Sundar. Both the injured have been referred to Patna by the local people, officials said.

After the incident, the people present on the spot got agitated.

On being informed, a team of police reached the spot and had to face angry people who attacked and damaged the Dial 112 patrolling van of the police.

Several other vehicles were damaged in the attack.

Sanovar Khan an official with Bihta Police Station said, "Two people have died in a road accident near Thana Lekhna Tola village. Both the bodies have been seized and sent for post-mortem to the sub-divisional hospital."

The matter is being investigated, he added. (ANI)

