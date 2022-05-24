Sipajhar (Assam), May 24 (ANI): Four persons died and four others were injured after a speeding truck hit them while they were out for their morning walk in the Sipajhar area in Assam's Darrang district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in the Sipajhar College Chowk area.

The driver of the truck fled from the area following the incident.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

Raj Mohan Ray, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang district told ANI that four persons died in the incident and four others were critically injured.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

