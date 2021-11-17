Shillong, Nov 17 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said his government is spending around Rs 2,000 crore annually for the education sector to strengthen infrastructure in schools and colleges and introduced several schemes to ensure that students get opportunities for higher studies.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

The state government has supported nine colleges under its “People's College” programme and encourages setting up of more such higher education institutes to improve the standard of education in the state, he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding.

“We must come up with more colleges. Before the 2018 elections, we pledged that we would work towards prioritising education. We have formalised the state education policy and have been working to streamline the sector,” the chief minister said while addressing a programme in Mendipathar in North Garo Hills district.

He said the government initiated various programmes like "Community College" and "Model College" to ensure that students get opportunities for higher education.

"We have been spending over Rs 2,000 crore annually for the education sector. But this allocation is still not enough. We sanctioned Rs 100 crore for improving overall infrastructure in around 200 government Lower Primary schools. All these LP schools were in dilapidated condition," he said.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government has taken steps to regularise employment of teachers, and around 1,300 educators were recruited this year, the CM said.

Scholarships for students have also been increased to Rs 15,000, depending on grades and categories, he said.

Speaking on the limited opportunities for studying science subjects in the state, he said, “Our children who want to study science and are good at innovation and mathematics do not have many options. This is the challenge we face, and the government is looking at ways to move forward.”

On the demand for Provincialisation of Mendipathar College that celebrates its golden jubilee, Conrad said, “We will examine it and find the way how we could support North Garo Hills district and the Garo Hills region.”

Provincialised educational institutes in the state get aid from the government.

The chief minister also released a souvenir of 50 years journey of Mendipathar College.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the government has been working to streamline the sector and ensure welfare of teachers and students.

“We are trying to strengthen the sector to ensure that the learning experience for our students is improved,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)