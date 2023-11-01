New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) No-frills airline SpiceJet, which is grappling with financial and operational headwinds, on Wednesday said it has inducted five leased Boeing 737 planes into its fleet.

In a release, the airline also said the latest induction comes shortly after taking three leased Boeing 737 planes, including one 737 MAX aircraft.

The carrier on Wednesday inducted "five leased Boeing 737s (including three 737 MAX aircraft) into its fleet today".

The introduction of these aircraft will help the airline launch several exciting new flight routes and services, it added.

