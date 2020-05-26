India News | SpiceJet Operates Cargo Flights to Sudan, South Korea

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, SpiceJet said on Tuesday it has started operating cargo flights to Sudan and South Korea.

The airline started operating flights to both the countries last week.

In a press release, the airline said its maiden flights to the two countries carried 16 tonnes of cargo each.

Cargo flights have been operating as usual in India amid the lockdown.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in India on Monday after a two-month gap. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

