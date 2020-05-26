Realme X3 Superzoom with Snapdragon 855+ Launching Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme's New Smartphone

Realme X3 Superzoom Launch (Photo Credits: Realme Twitter)

The Chinese Smartphone maker is all set to unveil the Realme X3 Superzoom smartphone in Europe. The company has been teasing the smartphone on its social media handles revealing its few features & the launch date. The launch event of Realme X3 Superzoom will commence at 10.30 am (2 pm IST) onwards via the company's official Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Channel & Realme Europe Website. Realme Smart TV With Android Support Launched in India at Rs 12,999; First Sale on June 2 at 12PM Via Flipkart & Realme.com.

As the name suggests, the Realme X3 Superzoom will come equipped with a Periscope lens with 60x super zoom capability. According to the video teaser on Twitter, the smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup & a dual front camera setup. The smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset & will feature a 120Hz ultra-smooth display.

Soon you will be able to know all the details of the #realmeX3SuperZoom. Don't miss our next Launch: 26/05 at 10:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/P8wZ0XUFed — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) May 22, 2020

The Realme X3 Superzoom could be fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The company is also expected to reveal some other products as well alongside the launch of the Realme X3 Superzoom smartphone. These new products could be Realme Buds Air Neo & Realme smart band. More Features and Prices of Realme X3 Superzoom will be revealed during the launch event.