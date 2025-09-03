By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Doctors in Delhi are observing increased rates of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) in children and influenza, dengue, and chikungunya across all age groups.

According to Dr Jatin Ahuja, Infectious Disease Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, "The last few weeks, we have seen a sudden surge in the Influenza A. cases, in that we are seeing H1N1 also, and H3N2 also. Both are part of Influenza A. sudden surge, especially in the adult population, though they are managed by symptomatic treatment. A few of those who are at risk of getting into complications will have to take the anti-viral medication."

Prevention strategies include strict adherence to hand hygiene, maintaining hygiene in crowded settings such as schools, and receiving annual flu vaccinations, especially for vulnerable groups.

"Foot and Mouth Disease is widespread. Even my kids, who attend the school, and their colleagues are also experiencing these kinds of symptoms. You can easily find 100 kids. If you take out any school, you will find one or two cases very easily, and they are self-limiting. It's on the hand, another five years of age group, and after the fever, sore throat and the Hand, Foot lesions and oral ulcers, it gets resolved after one to two weeks", Dr Ahuja said.

Dr Dhiren Gupta, Co-Director, Paediatric Pulmonology, Sir Gangaram Hospital, said, "It is the right time to talk about the hand-foot-and-mouth disease...We are receiving a large number of patients...It can cause trouble for children under five years old...Spicy food should be avoided; patients should drink plenty of water...If we take care of the nutrition of the patients, most of the patients settle within 8-10 days, and the fever settles within 2-3 days...".

"Monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat, which we usually see in our country, especially in places like Delhi. However, while it brings relief, it also causes numerous medical problems. If we are not careful, then the chances of us getting those types of illnesses, which are very prevalent during this season, are very high", Dr Gupta added.

A significant increase in dengue and other infectious diseases in the Delhi-NCR region, driven by monsoon-related conditions like stagnant water and increased humidity.

This seasonal surge leads to more respiratory infections, bacterial infections like typhoid, and mosquito-borne diseases, with authorities warning of further increases. Doctors emphasise the need for preventive measures like removing standing water, staying hydrated, and seeking early medical attention to manage these illnesses.

Dr Neeraj Nishchal, Additional Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, said, "It's important that we take precautions. So, if you ask, what type of infection do we see? What type of illnesses? One will be water-borne diseases. Contaminated water leads to diseases. Then, if we allow water to stagnate around our houses, vector-borne diseases, mostly malaria-related illnesses, could be spread. So, these types of illnesses are very common".

"Apart from that, as the temperature comes down, the weather becomes drier. After this, the season for flu and other illnesses will increase. So we are seeing these types of cases, which are very usual during this part of the season," stated Dr Nishchal. (ANI)

