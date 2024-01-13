Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) The spirit of "Ram Rajya" is enshrined in the Constitution and its makers had thoughtfully placed the picture of Lord Ram, Lakshman and goddess Sita on the top of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the National Electro Homeopathy Seminar here, he said, "I feel pained when someone ignorant, who doesn't know history, gives an affidavit that Lord Ram is an imaginary figure."

There are more than 20 pictures in our Constitution and the part on Fundamental Rights has the image of Lord Ram, Lakshman and goddess Sita on its top, Dhankhar was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Lord Ram and the spirit of 'Ram Rajya' is enshrined in the Constitution of India and the "makers of the Constitution have kept it at its peak", he said.

The vice-president claimed that those disrespecting Lord Ram are "actually disrespecting the makers of our Constitution who have very thoughtfully and judiciously placed those pictures of Lord Ram there".

"The society will remain healthy only when all its sections remain united... Those who want to divide the society, want to spread poison for immediate political gains are not only enemies of the society but also their own."

"There is no need to teach a lesson to such elements because they are our own. There is a need to make them aware... they need to be brought on the right path. This needs to be done not institutionally but in our society," Dhankhar said.

According to the statement, the vice president expressed confidence that under the new leadership, Rajasthan would progress at a fast pace.

He said national interest should always be paramount and warned people against those who sow seeds of division and disharmony in the society, undermine the country's achievements, and spread misconceptions about its progress for immediate political gains.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa were also present on this occasion. Dhankhar also visited the house of former deputy chief minister Harishankar Bhabhada to inquire about his well-being.

