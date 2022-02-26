Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has spoken to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back Kannadigas back to Bengaluru, who are stranded in the war-torn Ukraine once they reach Delhi or Mumbai.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases; No Death During the Day for Seventh Time in February 2022.

Stating that the Indian government is in touch with the Ukrainian and Russian authorities besides the countries neighbouring Ukraine, Bommai said he has also spoken to many stranded people.

Also Read | Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory for Its Citizens in Ukraine Desiring to Be Evacuated Via Hungary.

"We will provide every assistance to bring Kannadigas to Bengaluru who land from Ukraine to India at Delhi and Mumbai. I have spoken to the External Affairs Minister. He told me that since the war is on, many of the arrangements are not in place anymore," Bommai told reporters.

Stating that many Indians are trapped in the regions where Russia has entered, the Chief Minister said no casualties have taken place.

He said the Indian embassies are coordinating with the Ukrainian authorities and other nations.

"India is in touch with many neighbouring countries. Apart from that, our diplomats who know Russian language have been sent. Efforts are on to bring our citizens back from the western region of the country," Bommai said.

According to him, those in the western part of Ukraine are safe and are coming home whereas efforts are on to bring people in the east Ukraine.

"We are also talking to the stranded people and they are also calling on our helpline number. We too are sharing the phone calls with the Centre. I myself have spoken to a few of our students there," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said most of the students were stuck in Kharkiv in the north eastern part of the country, who have been told by the Ukrainian authorities to stay in a safe place.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting him to make passage for the Indian aeroplanes to land to pick those stuck in Ukraine and Russia has also agreed to his request.

The process of bringing back the Indians will start once the war situation comes under control. The country will take all the measures to bring out people safely.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan said in a statement as many as 347 people from the state are stranded in Ukraine.

The KSDMA also said that the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and the nodal officers were personally pursuing stranded cases with MEA and Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv is open and fully operational and is making all efforts to reach out to the stranded people/ students from India and working on a mission mode to make alternative arrangement for safe evacuation, the KSDMA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)