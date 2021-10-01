Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI): The Digital University Kerala (DUK) is conducting spot admissions in online mode to the vacant seats, including reserved category seats, for its post-graduate programmes on October 6.

The spot admission for the vacant seats will be held for M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, M.Tech in Electronics Engineering, M.Sc Ecology with specialisation in Ecological Informatics, MSc Computer Science and PG Diploma in e-Governance, a university statement said here.

Located in a verdant campus in Technocity here, the DUK offers post graduate on-campus courses in cutting-edge areas that cater to the demands of Industry 4.0.

The AICTE-approved two year M.Tech programmes offer specialisation in latest technologies.

The M.Tech-CS Program gives more emphasis on AI fundamentals, its application in different areas such as computer vision and NLP, it said adding that the program has two different tracks- cyber security and IoT based Cyber physical systems.

The M.Tech in Electronics Engineering programme offers high quality research, product innovation and teaching for hardware engineers, in the areas related to AI Hardware, and Signal Processing and Automation while the MSc in Computer Science programme provides specialisations in four areas which are of high demand currently in the industry.

Top notch companies have been participating in campus recruitment for the students completing these programmes.

M.Sc in Ecology with specialisation in Ecological Informatics is expected to have a huge potential in the emerging scenario where sustainable environment has become an important global concern.

The course integrates ecology, computational science, informatics and social sciences for students with a background in natural and physical sciences.

Established by the Government of Kerala, the Digital University Kerala stands apart in the academic scenario with its innovation cluster consisting of incubation facilities, centres of excellence in emerging areas, research centres and specialised labs in the emerging cross-disciplinary application domains within Electronics and Information Technology.

DUK's innovation centres, Kerala Blockchain Academy and ThingQbator, help students to work in real-life projects. With facilities like Maker Village, the largest hardware incubator in the country, students can turn their ideas into prototypes. From the third semester onwards, top performing students will get opportunities for paid internships in real-life projects undertaken by the University.

Deadline for online registration is 2 PM on October 4, the statement added.

