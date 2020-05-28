India News | Spot Gold Markets Remain Shut Due to Countrywide Lockdown: HDFC Securities

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Spot gold markets remained shut for trading on Thursday due to a countrywide lockdown, while in the international market, the precious metal was quoting higher, according to HDFC Securities.

Gold in the international market was quoting higher at USD 1,720 per ounce and silver at USD 17.35 per ounce.

"Gold prices pared early losses and witnessed buying on Thursday on persisting tensions between the US and China. Investors rushed to safe-haven buying in gold," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

