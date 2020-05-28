How to Apply For Allotment of Instant e-PAN Card Through Aadhaar e-KYC on incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

PAN card (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 28: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday formally launched a system under which Permanent Account Number or PAN card will be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar card details. Under the facility for instant allotment of PAN card online, also known as e-PAN, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the Aadhaar registered mobile number of the applicant. The OTP will be used to verify Aadhaar details. Subsequently, PAN will be allotted instantly and the applicant can download the e-PAN card. Furnish PAN And Aadhaar Card Before Employer or Lose 20 Percent Tax From Salary: CBDT Circular.

What is an e-PAN card?

e-PAN card is a digital version of PAN card which will be issued by the Income Tax Department using Aadhaar e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer). The applicant must have a valid Aadhaar card. Besides, his/her mobile number should also be registered with Aadhaar or the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Supreme Court Refuses to Entertain Plea for Linking of Social Media Accounts with Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID.

How to apply for allotment of instant e-PAN through Aadhaar e-KYC?

Application for instant allotment of e-PAN through Aadhaar e-KYC cannot be submitted in hard copy.

An applicant must visit e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and apply for allotment of instant e-PAN.

Submit the required details as part of e-KYC procedure. Make sure the details you provide match with that of on your Aadhaar card.

Give your mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

You will receive an OTP. Authenticate your Aadhaar card using the OTP.

e-PAN will be allotted instantly.

In the Budget 2020-21, the government proposed to launch a system under which PAN shall be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without filling up the detailed application form as it sought to further ease the process of allotment of PAN cards.