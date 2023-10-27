Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) The state executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party will be held in Lucknow on November 1, party officials said.

SP's chief spokesperson and former UP government minister Rajendra Chaudhary, in a statement issued on Friday, said with the approval of party's national president Akhilesh Yadav, the meeting of the UP Samajwadi Party State Executive will be held on November 1 at the state office located at Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow.

Also Read | iPhone to Be Made in India: Tata Electronic Set to Become First Indian Company to Manufacture New Apple iPhones in India Post Wistron Plant Acquisition.

The meeting will begin at 9.30 am.

Chaudhary said this meeting was earlier proposed on October 31 but was changed later.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Two Arrested in Rajsamand for Gangraping Mentally Challenged Minor Girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)