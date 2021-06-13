Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Vigilance and Enforcement Department has seized 229.55 QTLs of spurious seeds, 74.3 MTS of fertilizer and 268 kg of pesticide after conducting several rails across the state.

The seized spurious seeds include BT cotton, soybean and others. The raids have been started on June 11 in order to curb the supply and sale of spurious seeds. The seized items value worth Rs 58 lakh.

Cases have been registered against the seed outlets under section 420 of IPC.

The raids are still going on. (ANI)

