New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The resignation tendered by technocrat E Sreedharan has been accepted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, a senior official said on Friday.

The 88-year-old technocrat, who is hailed as the 'Metro Man' for his contribution to the urban transport sector, had put in his papers, as he embark on his political journey.

"The resignation submitted by Dr E Sreedharan has been accepted. We thank Dr Sreedharan for his immense contribution to DMRC," the Delhi Metro said in a statement on Friday.

He was serving as the principal advisor to the DMRC and had association with it for over two decades.

Ahead of joining the BJP, the 88-year-old technocrat had said that his main aim was to help the party come to power in Kerala and that he would be open to chief ministership.

He had also said that the focus would be on developing infrastructure in a big way and bring the state out of the debt trap if the BJP won the assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May this year.

