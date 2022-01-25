Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): Srinagar Police arrested a grenade thrower who was involved in Tuesday's terror incident at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured.

"Srinagar Police arrested grenade thrower who was involved in today's terror incident at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured. The investigation is going on," Kashmir Zone Police quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet.

Earlier Srinagar Police had informed that four civilians suffered minor splinter injuries in a grenade attack in Hari Singh High street area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday.

The police also advised people to be vigilant in view of today's grenade attack.

"All civilians are advised to be vigilant in view of today's grenade attack that caused minor splinter injuries to four locals. Please bring any suspicious movement/person to the notice of the nearest Security personnel. Let's spoil the nefarious designs of anti-social elements," the police said in a tweet.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

