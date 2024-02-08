Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Top officials on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements around minority clusters in Kashmir in view of the killing of two workers from Punjab by terrorists in the Habba Kadal area of the city.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bhiduri chaired a virtual meeting of all deputy commissioners and district police heads and reviewed the "arrangements in respect to minority clusters and other critical areas in wake of recent developments".

"They briefed (the commissioner) that security measures in these clusters are reviewed and stands beefed up to ensure a secure environment," he said.

He said Bhiduri stressed upon the officials to make every effort to ensure a secure and congenial environment.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi impressed upon the officials to remain vigilant and constantly review the arrangements. --

