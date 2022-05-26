Giridih, May 26 (PTI) A SSB personnel, who was on panchayat election duty, was found dead with a bullet wound in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Thursday, police said.

The body of the jawan, a resident of Shikaripara in Dumka district, was found in Bagodar area, they said.

"Prima facie it seems that he has died by suicide. Family dispute could be a reason," Giridih's Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said.

Jharkhand will vote in the fourth phase of panchayat elections on Friday.

Meanwhile, an improvised explosive device (IED) was found under a culvert in Nmiyaghat police station area of the district, police said.

The IED was defused and search operations are underway in the area, they said.

