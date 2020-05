India News | SSLC, VHSE Exams Commence in Kerala, Students Follow Health Norms

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 26 (ANI): Amid relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations resumed in Kerala on Tuesday.

Schools in the state maintained social distancing norms and other precautionary measures amid the examination. Hand sanitisers were also provided at the centres while wearing face masks was made mandatory for all students.

Also Read | Bhopal: 50-Year-Old Migrant Worker Home Quarantined After Returning Via Shramik Special Train, Wife Allegedly Elopes With Lover.

Students at VHSS Manacaud High School in Thiruvananthapuram were encouraged to follow social distancing norms while they also underwent thermal screening before entering the examination centre.

In Kerala, VHSE and SSLC exams began today. While VHSE is scheduled in the morning, the SSLC exam is held in the afternoon session.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Reports 48 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, State Tally Rises to 2,719: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Senior secondary exams are scheduled to begin in the state from May 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)