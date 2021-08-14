Panaji (Goa) [India], August 14 (ANI): A team of Goa Naval area and Islanders amicably participated in National Flag hoisting at St Jacinto Island here on Saturday. The islanders also sang the National Anthem along with the Naval team during the event.

Earlier on Thursday, the unfurling of the National Flag by a team from Goa Naval Area as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' was cancelled in St. Jacinto Island of Goa after the residents objected to it.

Also Read | BHU UET, PET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Ministry of Defence has planned the unfurling of the National Flag in Islands across the nation between 13 and 15 Aug 2021

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant called the objections by some residents of St Jacinto Island in South Goa "unfortunate and shameful" which led to the cancellation of the proposed flag hoisting ceremony by the Indian Navy.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021 Gallantry Awards: 6 Shaurya Chakra, 4 Bar to Sena Medal, 116 Sena Medal Conferred to Army Personnel, Check Full List.

The CM has requested the Indian Navy to go ahead with their original plan and has assured full cooperation of the Goa Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)