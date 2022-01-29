Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 29 (PTI) A staff member of a university was caught receiving Rs 15,000 for allegedly providing a student the marklist and a certificate of a course in MBA, said a team from Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau on Saturday.

The person was arrested for demanding Rs 1.5 lakh, the police said.

"It seems the student had paid Rs 1.25 lakh. She demanded an additional amount of Rs 30,000. She insisted that the first instalment of Rs 15,000 be paid today. Following this, the student lodged a complaint," an official said, adding that action was taken based on the complaint.

