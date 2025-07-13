Chennai, Jul 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar apprising him of the arrest of seven fishermen by Sri Lanka and sought steps for their release.

At present, 232 Tamil Nadu fishing boats and 50 fishermen are being held by the Sri Lankan authorities, and action should be taken to get the fishermen and their boats released, the CM urged the Centre.

In the early hours of July 13, seven fishermen, along with their mechanised fishing boat were taken into custody by Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin conveyed to Jaishankar in a letter.

On the same day, in a separate incident, another mechanised boat is reported to have been struck by a Sri Lankan naval vessel, causing significant damage to its stern (ship's back portion).

Such recurring incidents are deeply alarming. They not only pose a grave threat to the safety and livelihoods of fishermen but also subject their families to prolonged economic hardship and emotional distress.

The chief minister said: "To compound the grim situation, many of the fishermen apprehended in the year 2024 continue to remain in Sri Lankan custody. At present, 232 Tamil Nadu fishing boats and 50 fishermen are still being held by the Sri Lankan authorities."

Furthermore, he said: "In the above situation, I urge the Union Government to engage all available diplomatic channels to bring an end to these continued apprehensions. I further request that urgent and effective steps be taken to secure the release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats at the earliest."

