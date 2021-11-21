The State Executive of Delhi BJP will meet on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The meeting of the State Executive of Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take place on Monday in the national capital.

The meeting will be inaugurated by Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal at the NDMC convention centre here.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Security Guard Beats 7-Year-Old Boy to Death on Suspicion of Theft in North 24 Parganas.

The agenda of the meeting will be the upcoming civic polls in the national capital next year, the COVID-19 vaccination drive, working strategy, and programmes of the Delhi unit of the party etc.

BJP, which has been ruling the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) for 15 years, is facing a tough challenge from Arvind Kejriwal's government. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Held Captive, Raped for 3 Days in Muzaffarnagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)