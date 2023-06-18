Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): As the water levels of many rivers are rising up following incessant rain and a few districts of Assam have been affected in the first spell of flood, the state government is ready to deal with any kind of situation and directed all districts to be alert.

The Assam government is in touch with all agencies including the Indian army, Indian Air Force (IAF), NDRF to tackle the emergency situation.

Also Read | Dr Kamala Sohonie Birth Anniversary 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Honours Indian Biochemist on Her 112th Birth Anniversary.

Talking about the flood preparedness made by the state government, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Gyanendra Dev Tripathi told ANI that, the overall situation is building up, not at its peak and it is the start of flood season, but the state government is fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation.

"We are focused on more preparedness starting from January 2023. We have done extensive deliberations and consultations with all the stakeholders, all the responding agencies, all the warning-giving agencies, all the information-providing agencies. We have done thematic discussions and thereafter we have done district preparedness, score card which has shown tremendous improvement over the preparedness that was last year. We have checked the preparedness this year, the districts are much better prepared in comparison to last year. We are fully geared up for dealing with flood situation," said Gyanendra Dev Tripathi.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Result 2023 Out at jeeadv.ac.in: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Exam Results Declared, VC Reddy From Hyderabad Secures AIR 1; Know Steps To Check Scores.

"During pre-monsoon, we didn't receive much rainfall and there was a huge deficit of rainfall. The monsoon was supposed to come from June 5, but it came on June 10 and some of the districts experienced some degree of floods particularly Lakhimpur district because of huge rainfall in neighbouring states as well as in Lakhimpur district and number of people have been affected. Overall situation is building up, not at its peak and it is the start of flood season," GD Tripathi said further.

He further said that, as part of the preparedness, all the agencies including Indian army, Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, Central Water Commission, Indian Meteorological Department, all the warning giving agencies, all are on hold and we have in common alerting protocol system where the alerts from all the agencies are shared, with the geographical location system, so we can target a particular locality and shared the warning with the people of the particular area.

"The Assam Chief Minister reviewed the flood preparedness last Sunday and detailed instructions have given to the Deputy Commissioners for enhance the preparedness. We have made formal arrangement of sharing the data from neighbouring country with district agencies, all the Deputy Commissioners as well as Central Water Commission. We are absolutely ready, we are fully prepared and working day and night to enhance preparedness," GD Tripathi said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), following incessant rain the water level of many river is rising up and the Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon district, Puthimari at Nh road crossing in Kamrup district.

Nearly 38,000 people in 13 districts have affected in the first spell of flood.146 villages under 23 revenue circles in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri districts have been affected in the deluge while urban floods have been reported in Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Nalbari districts.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati is also rising up. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)