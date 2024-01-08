Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): While presiding over a meeting of Health Department here today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that use of modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) would be ensured to strengthen health services in the State, according to an official statement from the Himachal Pradesh government.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was working on a large scale to ensure the use of AI in various fields. He said that State Government was contemplating to create AI Ministry in the State to give boost to this sector, added the statement.

The CM said that Himachal Pradesh would be the first State in the country to take such kind of ambitious initiative.

Sukhu further said that the state government was going to establish a National Cancer Center in Hamirpur. For this, all the processes are being completed in a phased manner. This center will have departments of Hospital (Diagnostics, Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology), Palliative Care, Center for Preventive Oncology and Center for Molecular Oncology.

He said that use of high-end technology would be ensured in this center and a world-class diagnostic lab will be established to facilitate the patients. He said that the best health facilities would be provided to the patients by using many new technologies, including molecular oncology.

The state government would also strengthen the existing cancer care units in the State. (ANI)

