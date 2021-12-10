New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Eight states are not in favour of setting up an all-India judicial service on the lines of other all-India services to recruit members of the subordinate judiciary, while two have supported the idea, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

As far as high courts are concerned, two are in favour of constitution of AIJS, 13 are not in favour, six want changes in the proposal and two are yet to give their response, Rijiju said in written reply to a question.

The views of state governments and high courts were sought on the proposal, he said.

"There was divergence of opinion among the state governments and among the high courts on the constitution of All India Judicial Service. While some state governments and high courts favoured the proposal, some were not in favour of creation of AIJS while some others wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the central government," he said.

So far as the states are concerned, two are in favour of constitution of AIJS, eight states are not in favour, five states want changes in the proposal and the response is awaited from 13 states, he said.

"In government's view, a properly framed All India Judicial Service is important to strengthen overall justice delivery system. This will give an opportunity for induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system as well as address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalized and deprived sections of society," he said.

