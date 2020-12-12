Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) Days after airing his grievance over loyal party workers being "overlooked", ruling TMC leader and West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee Friday said he sticks to his words that those workng in the interest of people and are hardworking are not getting due importance in the party.

Banerjeee maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress and has not quit the state cabinet and will not share with the media whether he had any talks with the party in recent times.

The forest minister, who was talking to reporters after attending a religious function at Kamarpukur in Hooghly district, said "I am not taking back my earlier statement I had made at an apolitical function in Kolkata. I spoke my mind".

"I will not tell the media if there have been talks with the party," he said.

Banerjee had said at the function that those who are working in the interest of the people and are able and hardworking are not getting due importance, while those sitting in air-conditioned chambers think that the public can be fooled are getting importance "just because they keep the people, who matter to them, in good humour."

At the function at Kamarpukur, the birthplace of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, he said the saint had said as there are a number of beliefs, there are a number of ways. "This saying of Sri Ramakrishna is universally true for everyone."

Grilled what he meant by it, Banerjee told reporters that no political meaning should be read in his words.

Influential TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the state cabinet but is yet to quit the party. Adhikari who has been at odds with the top echelons of the party is yet to disclose his future political move.

