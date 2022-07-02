Visual of the bus pelted with stones (Photo/ANI)

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): At least three people were injured after stones were pelted on a bus of a polling party in Garwal village of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday.

The team was returning after a three-tier panchayat election voting.

A police official said that case has been registered against 100-150 people.

He said when the bus was leaving, the winning side burst crackers and the losing side pelted stones on them.

"Stones were pelted on the bus too. Some Police vehicles also suffered damage. A few people received minor injuries," he said.

The police official said arrests are yet to be made in the case. (ANI)

