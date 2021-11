New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Everyone has to be protected without any discrimination and effort to divide India on the basis of religion and caste needs to stop, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his message on the occasion of Govardhan Puja on Friday.

"Lord Krishna gave protection to everyone under the Govardhan mountain. Even today all have to be protected without discrimination. Stop dividing India in the name of religion and caste," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been accusing the BJP of trying to divide the people of the country on the basis of religion and caste.

