Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

Rahul Gandhi told the family that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a special session of Parliament to discuss justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, Gandhi expressed his grief over the incident and called for firm action against those responsible.

"Today I met the family members of Shubham Dwivedi who was martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam and consoled them. The whole country stands with the bereaved families in this sad moment. Strict and concrete action should be taken against the terrorists and the victim families should get justice. For this purpose, the united opposition has given full support to the government and has demanded calling a special session of the Parliament," he wrote.

Shubham's father, Sanjay Dwivedi, said that Gandhi supported his demand for official martyr status for his son.

"I demand that Shubham should be given the status of 'shaheed'. Rahul Gandhi said that he had written a letter to the PM for a special session in parliament. Priyanka Gandhi talked to me and said that my demands are right. She said - I'll put pressure on the government and talk to them at my level for giving the status of 'shaheed' to Shubham," he said.

Shubham's wife also reiterated the family's appeal.

"We have only one demand, and we have told this to Rahul Gandhi as well that Shubham should be given the status of 'shaheed'... Rahul Gandhi said that he will take this issue further and will write a letter to the PM for the same," she said.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam had targeted a group of tourists, leaving 26 people dead, including one Nepali national. India has since taken strong diplomatic steps against Pakistan over its alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

On April 24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also met the Dwivedi family in Kanpur and condemned the attack.

"On April 22, a terrorist attack took place in J&K's Pahalgam in which one person from Kanpur was killed. Shubham Dwivedi got married two months ago, and he was killed in the terror attack there. This is a very cowardly attack by the terrorists and shows that terrorism is on its last breath... This type of incident is not acceptable in a country like India... The actions of the central government will put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

