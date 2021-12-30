New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Security arrangements will be put in place on New Year's Eve to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour guidelines issued by the DDMA keeping in view of recent spike in cases in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines, they said.

The measures include ensuring that night curfew is strictly followed and intense patrolling in areas such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, Hauz Khas among other areas known as party hubs.

Those found indulging in drunk-driving or harassing females will be prosecuted, police said, adding it has put its force on toes also with respect to anti-terror measures.

Plain clothes men and special teams of women personnel have been deployed across the national capital to ensure safety and security of women, they said.

"Adequate police arrangements have been made. Strict enforcement of DDMA guidelines will be ensured and citizens are requested to abide by the guidelines and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," Delhi Police Spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said.

Intense patrolling will also be done to ensure that there is no lawlessness or hooliganism and no ugly incident takes place in guise of celebration, the police officer said.

In New Delhi district alone, around 800 police personnel have been deployed, most of them in Connaught Place, Chanakapuri and Janpath, police said.

"We will be fully vigilant and ensure closure of markets by 8 pm and restaurants by 10 pm as per the DDMA guidelines. We have a heavy police deployment in the area.

"A joint picket in coordination with traffic will be deployed to ensure no drunk-driving happens and no vehicle will be allowed to enter Connaught Place after 7 pm," said Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

Police deployment will be made at popular hotels and restaurants to ensure compliance with the guidelines. One vehicle will be on standby near each such hotel for arrests.

SHOs have been asked to contact all restaurants, hotels, and clubs where the New Year is celebrated and ensure that the admission or entry is restricted in pursuance with COVID-19 regulations, police said.

In Central district, special attention will be paid on Minto Road, Chelmsford Road, Panchkuian Road, Chitragupta road, Basant Road, Ranjeet Singh flyover and ‘A' point as these are connecting roads to Connaught Place where maximum gathering is expected, a senior police officer said.

A close liaison with the traffic staff is being done, the officer said.

"Consumption of liquor also increases in the capital during the festival. The smuggling of liquor from adjoining states also increases. So we are keeping a thorough watch on that as well and anyone found loitering around without any business in the night will be prosecuted," said another officer.

All senior police officers along with their staff will be on the ground to ensure proper implementation of DDMA guidelines. Masks will also be distributed to needy.

"Passenger movement towards railway stations or airport or any essential movement will not be affected," added another officer.

