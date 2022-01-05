Noida, Jan 5 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases has crossed the 1,000-mark in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration said on Wednesday, as it announced tougher restrictions like extension of night curfew.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered additional restrictions to be automatically enforced in districts where the number of cases go beyond 1,000.

Currently Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, is the only district with over 1,000 active cases of the disease.

"There has been a rise in cases of coronavirus recently. The number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar has crossed the 1,000 figure today. The restrictions mandated by the Uttar Pradesh government (for districts with over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases) will be implemented here from tomorrow (Thursday)," District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said.

Officials in the district have consulted health experts in view of a third wave of the pandemic, and the rise in the number of cases has been quick, he told reporters here.

"However, the number of patients who need oxygen support or hospitalisation has been very low," the DM said.

Regarding the restrictions that will be enforced in Gautam Buddh Nagar from Thursday, he said night curfew would be enforced from 10 pm-6 am instead of the earlier 11 pm-5 am.

"A campaign would be run across the district to ensure the policy of 'No Mask, No Shopping' is followed. The objective is to raise awareness among the public of Covid-appropriate behaviour," the DM said.

He said the Integrated Covid Command Centre (ICCC) is active 24 hours a day and the district administration is in constant touch with resident welfare associations and apartment owners associations regarding any case of COVID-19 patient.

Monitoring cells have also been activated to provide immediate support to any person in need, he said, adding the ICCC can be contacted at 18004192211 and anyone in need can get details about vaccination, hospitalisation or even telephonic consultation with doctors.

The rate of transmission of the virus in this new wave is high but symptoms or need for hospitalisation among patients is low, the official said.

"If we look at the figures in the district only, we have 1,110 active cases today of which no one is in a condition for additional oxygen support. If we look at our COVID-19 hospitals, we have 400 patients there which include some foreign-returnees and some people who do not have adequate facilities for home isolation," Yathiraj said.

"No patient currently is in ICU. There are a few but those are only the cases with co-morbidities," he added.

