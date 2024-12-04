New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is among the main reasons for air pollution in Delhi-NCR and several steps are being taken to encourage farmers to use paddy residue for animal feed and industrial purposes, a top Union environment ministry official told parliamentarians on Wednesday.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Leena Nandan, while making a presentation on air pollution in Delhi-NCR before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, also took suggestions from the MPs to reduce air and water pollution.

Sources said she told the MPs that the government was trying to promote the use of Basmati rice, whose residue is used for animal feed, besides using the paddy straw for industrial purposes.

She also listed vehicular emission as another reason for air pollution and said the government was making efforts to promote e-vehicles in the national capital.

Construction activity in the national capital and around was also listed as a reason for the pollution and the secretary said strict measures were being taken to regulate it.

The sources said the secretary told the panel that the average Air Quality Index in Delhi this time was better than reported in previous years.

Officials of the ministry and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee were present during the meeting.

Several MPs made suggestions to promote greenery in Delhi-NCR, check vehicular emission and dissuade farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from burning paddy straw.

