Pithoragarh, Sep 14 (PTI) An eight-year-old student died and three others were injured on Wednesday when the ceiling of a toilet collapsed in a school in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, officials said.

The incident occurred at Maunkande primary school in the district's Pati sub-division, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: VHP Members Handover Group of Men to Police for Offering Namaz on Roadside in Shahjahanpur; Released After Apology and Challan (Watch Video).

Chandan died while three other students, Soni, Rinku and Shaguni, all aged eight, were injured in the accident, Pati Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rinku Bisht said.

According to locals, they had complained to the school administration regarding the dilapidated condition of its building but in vain.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Five Men Gang-Rape Woman in Front of Her Boyfriend in Surat.

"Had our complaints been heard, the life of a minor could have been saved," said Godhan Singh, the guardian of an injured student.

A medical team has been rushed to the spot, Champawat District Magistrate Narendra Singh Bisht said.

Many school buildings in Uttarakhand, especially in the hills, are in a dilapidated condition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)