Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): A student from Indore was allegedly sedated and gang-raped by three youth here on Wednesday, said police.

The police have registered a case against three youth - Ashish, Nipul and Ritesh - and the victim's female friend.

According to police, the incident happened on August 23 when the victim, her friend and the three men went to Mandav for a picnic. While returning, the trio took her to one of the accused house in Lasudia area, after which they sedated and gang-raped her.

The incident came to light when the trio fled the spot after the incident and the victim called her family members, who took her to the Lasudia police station.

Rajesh Raghuvanshi, Additional Superintendent of Police, said, "The Lasudia police have registered against the three youngsters and her female friend. The police is yet to arrest all the accused." (ANI)

