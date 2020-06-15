Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Students Switching over from Pvt to Govt Schools in Hry Need Not Wait for School Leaving Certificate

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 05:50 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Students Switching over from Pvt to Govt Schools in Hry Need Not Wait for School Leaving Certificate

Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Students seeking admission in government schools in Haryana will not require a 'school leaving certificate' now, according to an order issued by state School Education Department.

Many students studying in private schools are seeking admission in government schools, an official spokesperson of the department said on Monday.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

In a set of instructions issued by the department, it is mentioned that private school students can get admission in government schools even if they do not have a 'school leaving certificate'.

The School Education Department has decided that all such students who wish to get admission in government schools should be admitted immediately.

Also Read | Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News.

"The government school should inform the students' previous school in writing and urge that school to issue a 'school leaving certificate' online within 15 days. It should also be mentioned that if the certificate is not received from that school within 15 days, then it will automatically be deemed to have been issued," the spokesperson said in a statement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government does not want that any student's education is affected, he said.

In compliance with the Right to Education Act, 2009, the students are within their rights to take admission in the school of their choice.

He said the department has written to all the district education officers, district elementary education officers, block education officers and heads or incharge of government schools of the state for strict compliance of the order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement