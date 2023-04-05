New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Scientists are harnessing worms' nervous system protein NPR-8's ability to control expression of collagen, the primary building block of skin, bone and connective tissue in many animals, to retard human aging and increase lifespan amidst global warming.

The research in C. elegans nematode worms suggested that NPR-8, similar to nervous system receptor proteins found in other species including humans, is behind the long known phenomenon of animals living longer in colder climates than in warmer climates.

The research, led by scientists at Washington State University (WSU), US, is published in the journal Aging Cell.

"Based on animal studies, scientists anticipate that human lifespan will go down in the future as climate change drives up the ambient temperature," said senior author Yiyong (Ben) Liu, assistant professor, WSU.

"Our findings mean that down the road, it may be possible to intervene in that process [regulated by the nervous system] to extend human lifespan as temperatures rise," said Liu.

In their study, the researchers observed that the tiny soil-dwelling worms lacking NPR-8 had fewer skin wrinkles as they aged.

They also unexpectedly found that mutant worms kept at a warm temperature of 25 degrees Celsius had increased collagen expression and lived longer than wild-type worms, which did not happen when the worms were kept at 20 or 15 degrees Celsius.

This made the researchers conduct more experiments to study the role of neural regulation of collagens in aging and longevity.

"What we saw was that the absence of NPR-8 caused an increase in collagen expression, which increased the worms' stress resistance and lifespan and made them look younger than wild-type worms that were the same biological age," said co-first author Durai Sellegounder.

In one experiment, the researchers reintroduced NPR-8 in mutant worms kept at 25 degrees Celsius and saw that this reverted the worms' skin from smooth to wrinkled and significantly reduced the animals' extended lifespan.

Next, they showed that the extended lifespan of NPR-8 mutant worms also held up under heat stress conditions, with mutant worms surviving significantly longer than wild-type worms when moved into a 35 degrees Celsius environment.

Additional experiments identified specific neurons responsible for regulating lifespan in response to warm temperatures and pointed to increased expression of collagens as a driver of the improved lifespan at warm temperatures.

Given earlier findings that showed that worms lacking NPR-8 were more resistant to infection and oxidative stress, the researchers believe that the NPR-8-controlled increase in collagen expression boosts the animals' resistance to stressful conditions such as excessive heat.

Their next step is to delve deeper into the underlying mechanisms of how increased collagen production enhances stress resistance.

Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) is a commonly used model organism in aging research.

