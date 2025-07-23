New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The railway ministry has amended the timings for the submission of requests for the emergency quota in view of its recent decision to prepare the reservation chart eight hours before the departure of a train.

"Emergency quota request for all the trains leaving between 0000 hours and 1400 hours should reach EQ cell up to 1200 hours on the previous day of journey," a circular issued by the ministry on Tuesday said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves 1% Stamp Duty Exemption for Women on Property Worth up to INR 1 Crore.

"Emergency quota request for all the remaining trains leaving between 1401 hours and 2359 hours should reach EQ cell up to 1600 hours on the previous day of journey," it added.

The ministry has clarified that the requests received on the same day of the scheduled departure of a train will not be entertained.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: IIT Kharagpur 2nd Year Student Chokes on Medicine, Dies.

Regarding Sundays or any other public holidays, the ministry has said the requests for the release of accommodation in trains, for which the emergency quota is to be released on Sundays or clubbed holidays after Sundays, should be given during office hours on the previous working day.

The circular said the reservation cell of the Railway Board receives a large number of requests from VIPs, railway officers, senior officers and other departments.

"All efforts are made to allot the quota judiciously and with common prudence," it said.

The ministry has urged all officers to adhere to these timings so that the allotments are given in time and chart preparation is not delayed, which not only results in extreme difficulties to the travelling public but can also lead to a delay in the departure of trains.

It has also requested the forwarding authority to ensure the genuineness of the person under reference and also ensure strict compliance to existing guidelines regarding the allotment of the emergency quota.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)