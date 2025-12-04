Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 4 (ANI): Chaos erupted around the Thiruparankundram hilltop Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. The unrest unfolded during the Hindu festival of Karthigai Deepam, a celebration symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

Trouble began on Wednesday when activists from right-wing groups clashed with police after state government officials failed to light the sacred lamp at the hilltop stone lamp pillar. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had earlier directed that the lamp must be lit at the hilltop temple itself.

For centuries, Thiruparankundram hill has been regarded as a centre of religious coexistence and communal harmony. The hill houses the historic Subramaniya Swamy Temple, the Kasi Viswanathar Temple, and the Sikkander Badusha Dargah, a 17th-century mosque built long after the temples came into existence.

Earlier this week, acting on a petition filed by a right-wing activist, Justice GR Swaminathan ordered state authorities to ensure that the sacred lamp was lit atop the hill. However, government officials viewed this as a break from the longstanding practice of lighting the lamp at the nearby Deepa Mandapam, a ritual followed for several years.

Consequently, officials lit the lamp at the Deepa Mandapam on Wednesday, adhering to the traditional practice instead of the court's directive.

The non-compliance triggered strong reactions. Large groups belonging to Hindu outfits confronted the police, alleging that the High Court's directive was deliberately ignored.

The court had permitted the petitioner, along with ten others and security personnel, to ascend the hill and light the lamp. But as crowds swelled and tensions rose, the police assessed the situation as unsafe.

To enforce the court order, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had been deployed. However, fearing a further escalation of tensions, police prevented both the petitioner and CISF personnel from reaching the hilltop.

Authorities stated that the Tamil Nadu government had filed an appeal challenging the earlier High Court order, and an immediate ascent could worsen the law-and-order situation.

Right-wing organisations and BJP cadre protested vehemently against what they called the Tamil Nadu government's failure to follow the High Court's directive.

Protesters dismantled police barricades and attempted to march towards the hilltop temple. Videos circulating online showed chaotic scenes of the confrontation.

With tensions running high, the police deployed additional forces across Thiruparankundram and imposed prohibitory orders to restrict unlawful assembly. The state government's appeal and the events of Wednesday night are expected to come up before the court today.

The sensitivity of the issue is heightened by the fact that the lamp is to be lit at a site that also houses a mosque, making the situation particularly delicate.

The incident has taken a sharp political turn. The Bharatiya Janata Party, part of the opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu, has accused the ruling DMK of anti-Hindu bias and minority appeasement. DMK allies, meanwhile, accuse the BJP of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain.

With State Assembly elections barely four months away, this religious flashpoint is poised to become a major battleground between the BJP and the DMK.

This is not the first time Thiruparankundram has been at the centre of controversy. Earlier this year, tensions rose after some Muslim groups demanded that the hill be renamed Sikkandar Hill.

Hindu outfits and the BJP strongly opposed the demand. Matters worsened when photographs allegedly showing people consuming meat on the sacred hill began circulating, sparking another political storm.

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed that the petitioner, along with ten others, be permitted to go up to the Deepam pillar on the Thirupparankundram hilltop to light the Karthigai Deepam, while ordering the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide adequate security, after it found that its earlier order on the ritual had been wilfully disobeyed. (ANI)

